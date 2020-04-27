Good Intentions
- NumbersNav Celebrates "Turks" Going GoldNav, Gunna, and Travis Scott's "Turks" has officially gone gold, a testament to the Canadian rapper's rising status. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersNav's "Good Intentions" Debuts #1 On Billboard 200Kehlan and Lil Durk join Nav in the top 5 on the Billboard 200.By Aron A.
- NewsNav & Quavo Reunite For "Chirp"Following the release of his new album last week, Nav and Quavo reconnect for "Good Intentions Deluxe" highlight "Chirp." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNAV Drops "Brown Boy 2" As "Good Intentions" Deluxe AlbumNAV releases the deluxe edition of his new album "Good Intentions," which features "Brown Boy 2" with Quavo and Lil Duke.By Alex Zidel
- NewsNAV & Don Toliver Delve Into Their Melodic Bags On "Recap"NAV and Don Toliver provided some quarantine vibes with "Recap" off of "Good Intentions."By Alexander Cole
- NewsNAV & Lil Uzi Vert Do Some Heavy Flexing On "Status"NAV and Lil Uzi Vert certainly talk that talk on the new track, "Status."By Alexander Cole
- MusicNav Reveals Future Recorded His "My Business" Verse In 30 MinutesNav was so impressed with how fast Future managed to record and send back his verse for their collab "My Business" off Nav's new album, "Good Intentions."By Lynn S.
- MusicNav & Ninja To Reunite With "Call Of Duty" Livestream EventNinja and Nav are back, and they've got the gaming headsets on deck for some heated and hopefully non-toxic "Call Of Duty." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPop Smoke Appears Posthumously On Nav's "Run It Up"Pop Smoke gave Nav a verse for "Run It Up" before his untimely passing.By Rose Lilah
- MusicStream NAV's New Album "Good Intentions" W/ Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Pop Smoke, & MoreNAV releases his new album "Good Intentions" with features from Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Pop Smoke, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Gunna, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsNav & Future Have Impeccable Chemistry On "My Business"Nav busts em' and Future punishes em' on "Good Intentions" highlight "My Business."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNav Drops Trailer For "Good Intentions"Nav channels a nocturnal philosopher in a promising new trailer for his upcoming album "Good Intentions." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNAV "Good Intentions" Tracklist: Travis Scott, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, & MoreNAV is releasing his new album "Good Intentions" this week with features from Travis Scott, Gunna, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, Future, Lil Durk, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNAV Announces New Album Release Date & TitleToronto native NAV is releasing his new album "Good Intentions" next week!By Alex Zidel