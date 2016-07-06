Gone ’Til November
- NewsLil Wayne In Jail Memoir: "I've Never Been This Close To Suicide Before"Read a new excerpt from Wayne's Rikers Island memoir "Gone 'Til November."By Danny Schwartz
- LifeLil Wayne Says Birdman Is No Longer FamilyThe father-son relationship between Birdman and Lil Wayne seems to be over; "...his last name isn't Carter, baby. He's not family," says Wayne in a recent interview. By Angus Walker
- LifeLil Wayne Speaks On Drake Sleeping With His Girlfriend While He Was In JailLil Wayne jokes about not remembering that time Drake smashed his girl while he was in prison.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLil Wayne Releases Prison Memoir "Gone 'Til November"Get your copy of "Gone 'til November" now.By Danny Schwartz
- LifeKanye West, Drake, Diddy, & Chris Paul Visited Lil Wayne In Jail In 2010Drake came to tell Wayne that he had slept with his girlfriend.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsNew Excerpts From Lil Wayne's Memoir Detail Life At Rikers IslandWayne decorates for a wedding, gets two female guards suspended, and tries to pull a "Basic Instinct" in new details from his upcoming book.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLil Wayne Reveals Cover Of Upcoming Jail Memoir "Gone 'Til November""Gone ’Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island" is due out this October.By Danny Schwartz