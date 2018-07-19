Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Entertainment"Godzilla: King Of The Monsters" Flops At Box Office With $49 Million Debut"Godzilla: King Of The Monsters" did not do as well as expected.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Godzilla" Teaser Sees Millie Bobby Brown In Contact With The Creature"Godzilla King Of The Monsters" drops off its first look. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Godzilla: King Of The Monsters" Director Suggests Crossover With "The Avengers"Iron Man VS Godzilla?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNew "Godzilla: King Of The Monsters" Footage Showcases Some Epic BattlesGodzilla is looking to mark his territory, challengers be damned. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Godzilla: King Of The Monsters" Debuts Destructive New TrailerThe second "Godzilla" trailer is action-packed.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentO'Shea Jackson Jr. Joins Michael B Jordan & Jamie Foxx In "Just Mercy"O'Shea's adding more films to his impressive acting resume. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Godzilla: King Of The Monsters" Trailer Is Full Of MayhemMillie Bobby Brown is set to be an unlikely hero. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Godzilla: King Of The Monsters" Teaser Shows Millie Bobby Brown Calling For HelpThe clip debuted at San Diego Comic-Con.By Alex Zidel