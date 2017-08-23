goal
- SportsAnthony Davis Reveals One Of His Biggest Goals For This SeasonDavis wants to up his game on both sides of the court.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyICE Conducts Raids Over The Weekend: 2,000 "Illegal" Families Risk ExpulsionCustoms agents are conducting "thousands upon thousands" of raids in cities throughout the United States.By Devin Ch
- SportsChristiano Ronaldo Gets Insane New Swarovski Crystal Goal PortraitChristiano Ronaldo's new piece of art is truly a sight to behold.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWayne Rooney Officially Signs With MLS Side D.C. UnitedWayne Rooney leaves the strongest field of competition to play in America.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTentacion Bought $1.7 Million In Homes For His Family, Weeks AgoFamily first.By Devin Ch
- SportsWorld Cup Celebration Causes Artificial Earthquake In Mexico CityMexico shakes the ground in celebration.By Devin Ch
- SportsMexico Stuns Reigning FIFA World Cup Champs GermanyMexico make history in Matchday 1 of 3.By Devin Ch
- SportsUsher Helps Colin Kaepernick Complete $1M Pledge Goal With $10K DonationColin Kaepernick reaches his pledge goal for the #10For10 challenge. By Aron A.
- SportsColin Kaepernick Makes A $34,000 Donation To J. Cole's FoundationColin Kaepernick comes through for J. Cole's non-profit.By Matt F