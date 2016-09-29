global ambassador
- EntertainmentThe Weeknd Named U.N.'s Next World Food Programme AmbassadorThe R&B singer continues his philanthropy work by joining the lineup of U.N. ambassadors.By Nancy Jiang
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx Says Sister With Down Syndrome Taught Him "How To Live"Jamie and his younger sister are the best of friends. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNBA Issues Drake A Warning Over "Use Of Bad Language": ReportDrake's trash talking might come to a halt.By Aron A.
- MusicDave East Becomes Luc Belaire's New Global AmbassadorDave East is officially a gold bottle boy. By Aron A.
- NewsThe Weeknd Named Puma’s Global Brand AmbassadorThe Weeknd partners with Puma as the new global ambassador. By Kevin Goddard