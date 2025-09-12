Gay Couple

News
Original Content
Snoop Dogg, Hip Hop, & The Continued Struggle Over LGBTQIA+ Acceptance
Hip Hop embraces & resists queerness at once. Snoop Dogg’s discomfort with LGBTQIA+ parents shows the culture’s contradictions.
By
Erika Marie
September 12, 2025