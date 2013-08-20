gangland 2
- Music VideosChevy Woods Feat. Young Scooter "Pick Ups & Drop Offs" VideoWatch the new music video for "Pick Ups & Drop Offs" from Chevy Woods and Young Scooter.By Rose Lilah
- SongsOwn The ClubThe second Juicy J collaboration on Chevy's new "Gangland 2" mixtape, out now.By hnhh
- MixtapesGangland 2Chevy Woods' long-awaited "Gangland 2" mixtape has finally arrived. Enjoy.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentChevy Woods Talks On Cardo Leaving Taylor Gang & Shares His Thoughts On The BET CyphersChevy Woods talks to HotNewHipHop about Cardo leaving Taylor Gang, which producer he'd really like to work with and the BET cyphers.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesChevy Woods Reveals Cover Art For "Gangland 2" Mixtape [Update: Tracklist Revealed]Chevy Woods has released the official artwork for his upcoming "Gangland 2" mixtape.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDo This All The TimeChevy Woods grabs a verse from fellow Taylor Gang member Juicy J for this turn up anthem. "Gangland 2" drops October 15th.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentChevy Woods Talks "Gangland II" & Coming Up With Wiz KhalifaChevy Woods sat down with HNHH for an exclusive interview, in which he explained his friendship with Wiz Khalifa and plans for his new album and mixtape.By Trevor Smith