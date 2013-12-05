gang affiliated
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Immediately "G Checked" Upon Transferring To New FacilityTekashi stands his ground against Crip inmates.By Devin Ch
- NewsChris Brown Says He's Not Gang Affiliated, He's "Cordial" With Gang MembersChris Brown attempts to clear up rumors of his gang connections by denying affiliation, but saying that he's "cordial" with gang members.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsL.A. Bloods Respond To Chris Brown's Use Of Their Gang SignsA member of L.A. Bloods set Fruit Town Piru tells TMZ that Chris Brown can throw up his gang's sign, but isn't an initiated member.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsThe Game Raises Funds For Funeral Of Murdered 7-Year-Old, Spearheads "Cease-Fire L.A." CampaignThe Game is pooling donations for the funeral of a murdered boy with help from local gang members.By hnhh