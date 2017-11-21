friday on elm street
- Music VideosJadakiss, Fabolous, & Swizz Beatz Party It Up In "Theme Music" VideoKiss and Fab continue to supplement "Friday on Elm Street."By Milca P.
- Music VideosFabolous & Jadakiss Drop Horror-Inspired "F Vs J Intro" VisualsFabolous and Jadakiss are your worst nightmare in new visuals.By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 7 Most Underrated Collab Tapes Of 2017Here are the 7 most underrated collab tapes from this past year. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicJadakiss And Fabolous' "Friday On Elm Street" First Week Sales Are InFabolous and Jadakiss' "Friday On Elm Street" lands a big week. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJadakiss & Fabolous Talk Making "Friday On Elm Street," Mase/Cam'Ron Beef & MoreJadakiss and Fabolous hit The Breakfast Club for an informative conversation.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJadakiss & Fabolous Drop Unreleased Chinx Verse For "All About It Remix"Chinx closes out the remix of Fab and Jada's "All About It."By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsFabolous Vs. Jadakiss: Who Had The Better Verse? ("Friday On Elm Street" Edition)Both Jadakiss and Fabolous are lyrical monsters, but who came with the stronger verses on their joint offering, "Friday on Elm Street"?By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsFabolous & Jadakiss Team Up On "Soul Food"Listen to another song off Fabolous & Jadakiss' new "Friday On Elm Street" project called "Soul Food."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFabolous & Jadakiss Call On Swizz Beatz For "Theme Music"Listen to Fabolous & Jadakiss' "Theme Music" collab with Swizz Beatz.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStream Fabolous & Jadakiss' "Friday On Elm Street"Out now, stream Fabolous & Jadakiss' "Friday On Elm Street."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFabolous & Jadakiss Reveal "Friday On Elm Street" Tracklist"Nightmare On Elm Street" drops this Friday. By Aron A.