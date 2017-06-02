Freeform
- SportsNFL To Air "Experimental" Playoff Broadcast On Freeform With DJ Khaled PerformingThe NFL is airing several playoff games on unusual TV networks, this weekend.By Cole Blake
- TVYara Shahidi Channels '90s Aaliyah For "Grown-ish" Spring FinaleYara Shahidi dressed up in Aaliyah's iconic Tommy Hilfiger look from the '90s for the spring finale of her hit Freeform series "Grown-ish."By Keenan Higgins
- Life"Grown-ish" Season 2 Trailer Flips "A Different World" Intro"Grown-ish" pulls inspiration from a classic.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentTyra Banks Will Star Alongside Francia Raisa For "Life-Size 2"Tyra Banks will play the life-size doll once again. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAriana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Will Air On ABC, Freeform In U.S.American fans will be able to watch the show live.By Matt F