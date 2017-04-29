free kevin gates
- MusicKevin Gates Expected To Be Released From Prison Next WeekKevin Gates is scheduled to be released on parole next Wednesday.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosKevin Gates Addresses The Fans In "What If" VideoKevin Gates drops a powerful video, closing with a message to the fans. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKevin Gates Could Be Out Of Prison By Summer 2018Prison records show that Kevin Gates could be eligible for parole in June 2018. By Angus Walker
- MusicYoung Thug Shows Support For Kevin Gates, AKA "The Other Max B"In jail since October, Gates was given an additional 30 months last week. By Angus Walker