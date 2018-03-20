Fornite
- GamingAriana Grande To Perform "Fornite" Concert Similar To Travis Scott & Young ThugAriana Grande will hold a virtual concert in Fornite in August. By Cole Blake
- GamingFaZe Clan Suspends Fortnite Player "Dubs" For Use Of Racial SlurDaniel "Dubs" Walsh of FaZe Clan has been suspended for using a racial slur during a recent live stream.By Cole Blake
- Numbers"Fortnite" Leads Top Earning Video Games Of 2019 With Massive $1.8 Billion"Fortnite" led the way again this year.By Cole Blake
- GamingFlorida Woman Dislocates 10-Year-Old Son’s Jaw For Refusing To Stop Playing FortniteFrom the state that brought you "Florida Man," we regret to introduce, "Florida Woman". By Noah C
- MusicBlocBoy JB Livid About Juice WRLD Being Sued Over "Lucid Dreams"BlocBoy JB is highlighting some racial implications of this lawsuit. By Noah C
- TVVMAs Sending Guests Home With CBD Lotion, A "Fortnite" Drone & MoreA Mr. Potato Head that sings Meghan Trainor??By Noah C
- MusicSoulja Boy Says Fortnite Will Be On Next Console, Epic Game Says Not A ChanceLooks like Epic Games isn't too happy with Big Soulja.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Twitch Prime Members Receive More New GearNew exclusives for Twitch Prime members.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentFacebook To Compete With Twitch By Offering Live Video Game Streaming ServiceDrake and Ninja's record-breaking performance is sending waves through the video game industry. By Karlton Jahmal