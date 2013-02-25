float
- MusicJanelle Monáe "The Age of Pleasure" ReviewJanelle Monae switches gear on their fourth studio album, "The Age of Pleasure," bringing fans a smooth and sexy soundscape.By Mike Fugere
- StreetwearJanelle Monáe Wears MSCHF Boots With A Twist At NBA All-Star WeekendThey also played during the Celebrity All-Star Game and put their own customized twist on the viral (and no longer red) boots.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Levitates Out Of Atlanta Stadium During “Donda” LivestreamIn grand fashion, Kanye exited his listening event by levitating out the Mercedes Benz-Stadium in ATL.
By Kevin Goddard
- SportsLeBron James Exposed By His Wife For Failure To Climb Pool FloatLeBron is struggling without the NBA Finals.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBryson Tiller's Girlfriend Kendra Bailey Helps Build Scooby-Doo Car For Singer's DaughterAnd she's crafty!By Chantilly Post
- NewsHater LoveAfter announcing a new album yesterday, Styles P doesn't wait in delivering content from it. The Scram Jones-produced LP, "Float," drops on 4/20.By Rose Lilah
