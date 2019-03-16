Flipp Dinero
- NewsFlipp Dinero Goes Off On His Latest Single "The Get Back"Flipp Dinero returns with a high-energy single called "The Get Back."By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez, G Herbo & More Bamboozled By Comedian Stealing Their BarsWait a minute... By Noah C
- MusicBlueface, Rico Nasty, Polo G & More Talk Whether They Write Or FreestyleThe rising stars choose which they like more.By Erika Marie
- NewsFatboy SSE Unleashes New Tape "Tyriq" Ft. Don Q, Uncle Murda & MoreFatboy SSE is back with a new tape.By Aron A.
- MusicMemphis Bleek "Rates The Bars" Of Jay Z, Kanye West, 6ix9ine, Fabolous, & MoreSpoiler: he said Tekashi's lyrics were trash.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosT-Pain & Flipp Dinero Drop Off Visuals For "All I Want"T-Pain takes it to the corporate world. By Karlton Jahmal