first round picks
- SportsTimberwolves Won't Bite On Rockets' Trade Offer For Jimmy Butler: ReportThe Minnesota Timberwolves wants to explore the market before they commit to any Rockets' trade proposal.By Devin Ch
- SportsHouston Rockets Offer Four 1st Round Picks For Jimmy Butler: ReportThe Houston Rockets reportedly offer the Timberwolves everything but the kitchen sink.By Devin Ch
- SportsJon Gruden Throws Raiders' GM Under The Bus: "It Wasn't My Goal To Trade Khalil""We're going to be second-guessed until the cows come home on this," says Jon Gruden, almost at a loss for words.By Devin Ch
- SportsGrayson Allen Headbutts Trae Young In Just His 2nd Summer League GameThe first round picks ring in their NBA careers with technical fouls.By Devin Ch
- SportsWatch Odell Beckham Jr. Bench Press 315 Pounds Of Pure IronDid he get a little help from the spotter?By Devin Ch