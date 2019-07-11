fighter
- SportsMike Tyson Believes Psychedelics Would've Made Him A Better FighterThe boxing superstar believes that hallucinogens are more of a relaxant than a de-enhancement.ByGabriel Bras Nevares590 Views
- SportsConor McGregor Donates Large Sum To Paralyzed Irish FighterConor McGregor is coming through for Ian Coughlan who was injured while training.ByAlexander Cole1.9K Views
- SportsJake Paul Reveals His "Hit List" Ahead Of Tyron Woodley FightJake Paul has an ambitious list of people he wants to fight.ByAlexander Cole3.7K Views
- SportsConor McGregor Reacts To Shocking Loss To Dustin PoirierConor McGregor is taking his loss like a man.ByAlexander Cole4.5K Views
- SportsGervonta Davis Reportedly Involved In Hit-And-Run CrashGervonta Davis is currently being investigated for his alleged role in the accident.ByAlexander Cole4.9K Views
- SportsMike Tyson Receives Massive Offer To Come Out Of RetirementMike Tyson has been showcasing just how strong he still is.ByAlexander Cole12.2K Views
- SportsLogan Paul Claims Antonio Brown Fight Is Close To Being A RealityLogan Paul wants the smoke.ByAlexander Cole2.0K Views
- SportsJoe Rogan Reacts To Deontay Wilder's Vicious Luis Ortiz KO: WatchRogan was amazed by Wilder's power.ByAlexander Cole9.6K Views
- MoviesHalle Berry Fronts Black Eye As Second Injury From "Bruised" FilmHalle Berry's putting in work. ByChantilly Post4.6K Views
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Trolls Floyd Mayweather For Comeback News: WatchCanelo isn't having any of Floyd's comeback.ByAlexander Cole6.1K Views
- SportsDeontay Wilder Makes Bold Statement About Mike Tyson: WatchWilder just wants the old guard to be honest with themselves.ByAlexander Cole9.0K Views
- SportsJorge Masvidal Roasts Conor McGregor For Ducking A Fight: WatchIt looks like Conor doesn't want the smoke.ByAlexander Cole3.1K Views
- SportsDana White Reveals Who Conor McGregor Might Fight Next; WatchFans just want to see Conor back in the Octagon.ByAlexander Cole2.8K Views
- SportsConor McGregor Has Water Bottle Whipped At Him By Khabib Fan: WatchMcGregor is an unpopular man in Dagestan.ByAlexander Cole2.0K Views
- SportsConor McGregor Reveals Date Of His Next Fight: WatchMcGregor is staying tight-lipped.ByAlexander Cole1.6K Views
- SportsEverlast Teams Up With Transgender Boxer For "Be First" CampaignEverlast is partnering with Patricio Manuel.ByCole Blake1138 Views
- SportsCris Cyborg Announces New Deal With Bellator, Reveals First FightCyborg is officially moving on from the UFC.ByAlexander Cole3.6K Views
- SportsDaniel Cormier Divulges Who The Strongest Fighter He's Faced IsCormier's answer shouldn't be too much of a surprise.ByAlexander Cole12.4K Views
- MusicFloyd Mayweather Explains "The End" Of 50 Cent's Rap Career In 4 Crucial PointsFloyd Mayweather re-ignites his beef with 50 Cent with a decisive breakdown of his career.ByDevin Ch126.6K Views
- SportsConor McGregor Challenged By Jorge Masvidal: "Let's Just Scrap"Masvidal is confident that he can win against anyone.ByAlexander Cole1.9K Views
- SportsConor McGregor Is In Jorge Masvidal's Sights After Vicious Ben Askren KOMasvidal is a man on a mission.ByAlexander Cole4.1K Views