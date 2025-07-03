News
Fazion Love
Gossip
Comedic Actor Fazion Love Predicts Diddy Will Get Out & Throw A Free Concert Like Diana Ross In 1983
Fazion Love is best known for his roles as Big Worm in the original Friday film and Sunshine Ace in the Outkast film, Idlewild.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
July 03, 2025
