Fast & Furious 8
- Music VideosLil Uzi Vert, Quavo & Travis Scott "Go Off" VideoWatch the official video for the "Fast & Furious 8" theme song "Go Off," featuring Quavo, Travis Scott & Lil Uzi Vert.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicHere's The Star-Studded Tracklist For "The Fate Of The Furious" SoundtrackThe soundtrack for "Fast & Furious 8" is STACKED to say the least.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTravis Scott, Quavo & Lil Uzi Vert Reportedly Recording "Fast & Furious 8" Theme SongReports indicate that Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert & Quavo are handling the upcoming "Fast & Furious" theme song.By Kevin Goddard