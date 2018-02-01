fantasea II
- MusicAzealia Banks Says Her "Voice Has Matured" Ahead Of 2 New AlbumsAzealia Banks says she feels "really sexy" when she sings now.By Cole Blake
- MusicAzealia Banks Cancels "Fantasea II" Album After "Wildn' Out" DebacleThe New York native says she'd rather get freaky and take it easy than deal with her album's releaseBy Zaynab
- EntertainmentAzealia Banks Still Wants To Sue Russell Crowe Over 2016 ConfrontationAzealia Banks still wants to take Russell Crowe to court over the 2016 incident.By Aron A.
- NewsAzealia Banks Drops Off House-Inspired "Movin' On Up"Azealia Banks is teasing her forthcoming album with the Newbody-featured "Movin' On Up."By Alex Zidel
- MusicAzealia Banks Says She Will Have Album Of The Year Across All GenresAzealia Banks makes a bold statement regarding her upcoming album and her place in the game.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Shares "Fantasea II" TracklistAzealia reveals the majority of her tracklist for "Fantasea II", save for a few surprises she is keen on withholding.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Pens $1M Deal With Entertainment OneAzealia Banks took to Instagram to share the announcement. By Aron A.