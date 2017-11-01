faint
- MusicYung Miami Thought She'd Faint From Grueling WorkoutThe City Girl took to Instagram to boast that she "defeated the gym," even thought she was left with shaky legs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYG Smoothly Swerves Fan Who Tweets Him "Help A Girl Out"The fan wrote the rapper, saying her friend fainted at one of his concerts.By Erika Marie
- MusicNBA Youngboy Blacks Out & Faints On Stage During Lit PerformanceNBA went TOO hard. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner's Birthday Party Guest Who Fainted Explains What Really HappenedTammy Hembrow wants you to know that she's doing fine. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWendy Williams On Live TV Collapse: "It Was Really Scary"Wendy Williams was back in action this morning. By Matt F