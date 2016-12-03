everybody dies
- MusicJ. Cole Explains "Everybody Dies" Diss, Fans Accuse Him Of "Condoning" Bad RappersCole said the song was about rap in general, not the modern generation. However, now fans think he's being too soft.By Ben Mock
- ReviewsLogic "Young Sinatra IV" ReviewThe fourth and final installment in the "Young Sinatra" series has a nostalgic allure that is hindered by Logic's predictable missteps.By Luke Hinz
- MusicLogic's New Single "Everybody Dies" Drops FridayLogic's upcoming single features a surprisingly macabre title. What does Bobby have in store for us?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole's "False Prophets" & Everybody Dies" Now On iTunes & Streaming Services"False Prophets" and "Everybody Dies" aren't on "4 Your Eyez Only," but you can still buy and stream them.By Danny Schwartz
- LifeLil Yachty Isn't Fazed By J. Cole's Alleged "Everybody Dies" DissYachty doesn't listen to J. Cole, but he doesn't have a problem with him either.By Trevor Smith