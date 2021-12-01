Ethan Crumbley
- CrimeJennifer & James Crumbley Arraigned For Manslaughter Following Michigan Mass ShootingThe couple’s 15-year-old son, Ethan, killed 4 students at Oxford High School.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeOxford High Shooter's Parents Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter: ReportJames and Jennifer Crumbley allegedly gifted their son with a firearm, were warned of potential dangers, and texted him during the shooting.By Erika Marie
- CrimeOxford High Shooter Identified As 15-Year-Old Ethan Crumbley: ReportHe has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism in connection with the Michigan school shooting that occurred this week.By Erika Marie