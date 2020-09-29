Eric Trump
- Pop CultureDonald Trump & Family Sued For Fraud By New York Attorney GeneralThe $250 million lawsuit alleges "staggering" real estate fraud in the family business. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Cube Reacts To Eric Trump's Photoshopped Pic Of Him & 50 Cent In Trump HatsAfter Eric Trump attempted to paint Ice Cube as a bonafide Trump supporter, the legendary N.W.A. lyricist had a different idea. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsEric Trump Says Dad "Lost An Absolute Fortune" During PresidencyWhile coming to his father's defense, Eric Trump says, "The last thing I could tell you Donald Trump needs in the world is this job."By Aron A.
- RandomEric Trump Seemingly Says He's Part Of The LGBT CommunityEric Trump says he's "part of [the LGBT] community" during an interview on Fox News.By Alex Zidel