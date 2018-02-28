ep review
- ReviewsLil Nas X "7" ReviewRather than fall into the dreaded one-hit-wonder territory, Lil Nas X takes a scattergun approach to genre on "7."By Robert Blair
- ReviewsNBA Youngboy & Kevin Gates "4Respect EP" ReviewNBA Youngboy and his newfound mentor make their formal introduction as a duo on "4 Respect."By Narsimha Chintaluri
- ReviewsKevin Gates' "Chained To The City" ReviewWith "Chained to the City" Kevin Gates cautiously invites the spotlight back into his life. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- ReviewsEarthGang "Royalty" ReviewDoctur Dot and Johnny Venus complete their trilogy with "Royalty," a well rounded piece of work that manages to be both grandiose and down-to-earth. By Richard Bryan