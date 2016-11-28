end of year
- MusicBeyonce & Jay-Z Had One Of 2018's Highest-Grossing Tours With $250MThe Carters left nothing on the table this year.By Milca P.
- MusicDrake's "More Life" Was Apple Music's Top Album Of 2017Drake was Apple Music's king this past year. By Matt F
- Original ContentBest 21 Savage Verses Of 20172017 was a spectacular breakout year for 21 Savage.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- NewsWhat A YearLiBOSSi breaks down 2016 in "What A Year."By hnhh
- NewsWatch DJ Earworm's "United State Of Pop 2016" Mashup VideoCheck out DJ Earworm's 2016 "United State of Pop" mashup, featuring Drake, Desiigner, Rae Sremmurd, and more.By hnhh
- MusicBeyoncé, David Bowie & Chance The Rapper Top Rolling Stone's 2016 Best Albums ListBeyoncé, David Bowie, and Chance The Rapper score the top three stops on Rolling Stone's "Best Albums of 2016" list.By hnhh