emotes
- Entertainment"Floss" And "Carlton" Emotes Pulled From "Forza Horizon 4" Amid Lawsuit FrenzyThe bud has been nipped.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicBlocBoy JB Puts "Fortnite" On Blast For Using His "Shoot" Dance Without Proper CreditBlocBoy JB wants his credit.By Aron A.
- GamingFortnite Leak Indicates That Customizable "Battle Bus" May Be ComingIt's the little things.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChris Brown Wants To Be The Next "Fortnite" EmoteChris Brown and his choreographer show off their best "Fortnite" emotes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Will Rap About Fortnite But Only Under One ConditionDrake wants Epic Games to show him some love.By Matthew Parizot