emote
- MusicTravis Scott "Fortnite" Skin & Emote Rumors Heat UpAll signs point to Travis Scott joining the Fortnite family in a major way with a rumored skin and possible "Sicko Mode" emote. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Continues "Avengers: Endgame" Celebration With New OutfitA "Guardians Of The Galaxy" set is officially available.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlocBoy JB Finally Sues Fortnite For Stealing "Shoot" Dance: ReportBlocBoy JB is the latest to take Epic Games to court over unauthorized use of his dance.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Getting Sued Once Again, Now By Orange Shirt Kid's MomThe "great exercise move" is proving contentious.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicBlocBoy JB Considers Suing "Fortnite" Over Use Of "Shoot" DanceBlocBoy JB follows Alfonso Ribeiro and 2 Milly in taking legal action against Epic Games.By Aron A.
- Music2 Milly Just Learned "Fortnite" Stole His Milly Rock Dance, & He's Not Happy2 Milly isn't the first. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Rewards Gamers Who Secure Their Account With A Free EmoteFree ninety-nine is a great price. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicChris Brown Wants To Be The Next "Fortnite" EmoteChris Brown and his choreographer show off their best "Fortnite" emotes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChance The Rapper Thinks "Fortnite" Should Pay Rappers For Using Their DancesChance The Rapper wants "Fortnite" to cut the check.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Emote Emulates BlocBoy JB's "Shoot" DanceShoutout BlocBoy JB.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Update Gives Players Viral "Orange Shirt Kid" Dance Emote"It’s also a great exercise move."By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake's "Fortnite" Session Might Breed A "Hotline Bling" Emote FeatureDrake's impact has transcended rap into the world of gaming.By Aron A.