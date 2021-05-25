Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church
- CrimeDylann Roof Death Sentence Upheld, Judges Say He Qualifies For "Harshest Penalty"The White supremacist murdered nine Black churchgoers in 2015 and his legal team appealed his sentence earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDylann Roof Appeals Death Sentence In South Carolina Church Mass MurderThe White supremacist opened fire at a historically Black church in 2015, killing nine. His attorneys now question if he was mentally fit to stand trial.By Erika Marie