elliot grainge
- RelationshipsSofia Richie Reveals Engagement With 10K Projects Label Co-Founder Elliot GrangeSofia Richie and Elliot Grainge have updated their relationship status.By Jordan Schenkman
- MusicElliot Grainge Explains Why He Gave 6ix9ine A New Record DealElliot Grainge still has hope for Tekashi. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Tr3yway Countdown: A 5th Defendant Pleads GuiltyTr3yway affiliates are dropping like dominoes in the court of law.By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine's Label Wanted Him To Move Close To Drake & Kanye West6ix9ine was reluctant to move to Calabasas.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's Manager Surrenders To Police Over New York Shooting: ReportA member of 6ix9ine's team has turned himself in for a shooting last week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Responds To Concerns Of A "East-West Coast Rap War"Tekashi laughs off claims of a budding Bi-Coastal rap rivalry.By Devin Ch
- MusicCops Fear 6ix9ine Is In The Middle Of Escalating East-West Coast Beef: ReportCops are afraid things between 6ix9ine's crew & record label could escalate even further after last week's shooting.By Aron A.