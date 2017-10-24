elevators I & II
- NewsBishop Nehru Is Back With New EP "Nehruvian Holidays"Bishop Nehru delivers his new EP "Nehruvian Holidays."By Aron A.
- ReviewsBishop Nehru's "Elevators: Act I & II" ReviewBishop Nehru is quietly but steadily carving out his niche.By Richard Bryan
- InterviewsBishop Nehru Breaks Down "Rooftop" Lyrics On "Between The Lines"Bishop Nehru breaks down the bars on "Rooftops" for the latest episode of "Between The Lines."By Aron A.
- NewsBishop Nehru Links up With LION BABE & Kaytranada On "Up Up And Away"Bishop Nehru drops a new cut off his forthcoming album.By Aron A.
- NewsBishop Nehru Jumps On MF Doom Production On New Single "Rooftops"Bishop Nehru drops "Rooftops" off his forthcoming project.By Aron A.
- MusicKaytranada & DOOM Will Produce Bishop Nehru's New AlbumElevators: I & II on the way. By Aron A.