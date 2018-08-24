elder
- GramKeyshia Cole Channels Amber Rose With New Blonde HairstyleStill not and "elder." By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I. Unleashes "Old Head Energy" On Kodak Black: "About My Old Lady..."TIP feels it's his duty to keep schooling the Florida Man.By Devin Ch
- SportsKyrie Irving Apologizes For Anti-Thanksgiving CommentaryKyrie Irving is among the thousands of Americans with Sioux ancestry.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Kisses Mystery Dude, IG Model Rocks YBN Almighty Jay's ChainLooks like Almighty Jay and Blac Chyna's wacky courtship is coming to an end.By Devin Ch