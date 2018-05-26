duppy
- MusicStyles P & Dave East Break Down Why Drake Is Wrong About Rap Beef Rules"How does a guy say what's the rules in a rap battle, that had a ghostwriter before?"By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake's Pops Dennis Graham Hits Pusha T With Some "Dad Shade"Drake's dad wants all the smoke with Pusha T. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGrafh Draws Inspiration From Drake & Pusha T On "Duppy" FreestyleGrafh lays down some New York bars over Drake's "Duppy."By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentShould Drake Respond To Pusha T & Kanye West?What is an actor-turned-rapper to do for some well-earned respect?By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicSophie Brussaux Offered $100k To Spill The Beans On DrakeAn adult entertainment website approached Drake's alleged baby mom with an offer.By Devin Ch
- MusicJa Rule Has Officially Weighed In On The Pusha T Vs. Drake BeefJa Rule adds some perspective to the ongoing Pusha T vs Drake feud. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChris Brown Is Here For Drake & Pusha T Diss Tracks: "Where's The Popcorn?"The singer has declared the back-and-forth as the return of hip-hop.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentHas Drake Solidified Himself Among Hip-Hop's Great Diss Writers?Has Drake mastered the art of beef? By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentShould Kanye West Respond To Drake's "Duppy?"We're still waiting for Pusha T to answer to Drake's "Duppy," but should Kanye West be penning his own response? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake Producer Jazzfeezy Promises More Shots On "Scorpion"Drake is only just getting started. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicWhitney Houston's Immediate Family Deeply Hurt By Pusha T "Daytona" CoverWhitney's cousin Damon Elliott aired his family's grievances.By Devin Ch