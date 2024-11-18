drug fraud
NBA YoungBoy Receives His Official Prison Sentence For His Federal Gun Charges
YB was initially given 27 months.
By
Zachary Horvath
3 mins ago
Music
NBA YoungBoy Sentenced Following Guilty Plea In Drug Fraud Case
NBA YoungBoy has accepted 10 counts in connection to the case.
By
Cole Blake
November 18, 2024
7.8K Views
