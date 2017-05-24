droptopwop
- Original ContentMetro Boomin's Top 10 Spookiest BeatsMetro Boomin has mastered the art of the dark banger. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentThe Inescapable Rap Collab AlbumThe collaborative album is currently running rampant in hip-hop, but the impact itself is fleeting. By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentVOTE: Who Won 2017? Choose From Future, Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug & MoreVote for who you think won the year in hip-hop.By Matt F
- MusicGucci Mane Is Dropping A New Single On Friday"El Gato The Human Glacier" is coming. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content2017 Collabo Albums: A Complete List2017 was a massive year for the collabo album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGucci Mane Announces New Album "El Gato The Human Glacier"Is Guwop going for the hat trick?By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosGucci Mane Lives Lavishly In Ireland For The "Members Only" VideoGucci Mane drops off one more visual before the release of "Mr. Davis"By Aron A.
- Music VideosGucci Mane & Offset Are Surrounded By Booty In "Met Gala" VideoGucci Mane and Offset surround themselves with the finer things in life. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: June 6Tiller is the top dog. By Chris Tart
- MusicGucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Airing Wedding Special On BETThey're finally getting married. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosGucci Mane "Bucket List" VideoGucci Mane drops off a new video for his "DropTopWop" cut "Bucket List."By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentThe Best Hip Hop Songs Of May (On Spotify)May in hip hop and R&B: Bryson Tiller, Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg, SZA, and much more.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicWatch Gucci Mane's Oft-Delayed Movie "The Spot"Co-starring Guwop's girlfriend Keyshia Ka'oir & Rocko. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsGucci Mane's "Droptopwop" (Review)One year removed from incarceration, the Trap God is back near the top of his game. By Harrison Tenpas
- MusicGucci Mane Chats With Zane Lowe About "Droptopwop," Marriage, & More"We did twelve songs in two days!" By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMet GalaBetter than the actual Met Gala. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsHurt A N*gga FeelingsA match made in trap heaven. By Mitch Findlay