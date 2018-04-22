draw
- SportsMike Tyson Vs. Roy Jones Jr Result Has Fans Feeling CheatedMike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fought to a draw although many believe Tyson won.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBoxer Hugo Santillan Dies After Injuries Sustained In A Fight: ReportSantillan was just 23 years old.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeontay Wilder Tries For The "Win," Walks To Ring With TDE's Jay RockWatch: Deontay Wilder's boxer's Intro included a live performance by Jay Rock.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeontay Wilder, Tyson Fury Fight Ends In Draw, Fighters Call For RematchDeontay Wilder and Tyson Fury walk away with their spotless records.By Devin Ch
- MusicCurren$y Offering Fans A Chance To Design His Next Project's Artwork"Fire In The Clouds" drops next month.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsLionel Messi Misses Crucial Penalty, Argentina & Iceland Draw 1-1Lionel Messi's slip-up pales in comparison to rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Week 1 of World Cup.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Crew Member Fires Gunshots During Adrien Broner FightTekashi & Casanova at odds at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.By Devin Ch
- SportsAdrien Broner Throws A Tantrum After Majority Draw DecisionAnother memorable post-fight tantrum for AB.By Devin Ch