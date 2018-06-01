Drake's Dad
- MusicProject Pat Explains "Knife Talk" Origins & Says Drake's Dad Is Untouchable In MemphisProject Pat says you'll get "flatlined" if you mess with Drake's dad in Memphis.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDrake Roasts His Own Dad With This Savage MemeDrake knows his dad is pretty eccentric and, apparently, he has no problem roasting him about it.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsDrake's Dad Seemingly Has A Thing For Tiffany "New York" PollardDo we have a new romance blossoming?By Alex Zidel
- MusicDennis Graham & Jhene Aiko's Pops Are Dressed To The NinesDad swag. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake Shares Old Baby Photo Of Himself With His DadDrake gives his dad some love on IG, sharing an old pic with him as a baby. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentDrake's Dad Dennis Graham On #MeToo Movement: "Don't Go Into A Man's Room!""Don't go into a man's room."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's Pops Dennis Graham Hits Pusha T With Some "Dad Shade"Drake's dad wants all the smoke with Pusha T. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake's Dad Dennis Graham On Secret Child: "No Idea What You're Talking About"A photographer asking Dennis Graham about being a grandfather gets shut down.By Alex Zidel