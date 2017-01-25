doping
- SportsAlex Rodriguez Underwent Therapy During His Doping ScandalA-Rod wanted to take responsibility for his mistakes.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOlympic Skier Max Hauke Caught Doping With Needle In ArmHauke was one of five athletes arrested in the anti-doping raid.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJon Jones Passed All Of His Post UFC 232 Drug TestsThe new drug tests put any controversy to rest.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCommon Defends Serena Williams' Claims Of Drug Testing "Discrimination""First of all, she's one of the best athletes ever."By Zaynab
- SportsAuburn Football Recruit Ruled Out Because He Treats Seizures With MarijuanaTime for reforms?By Devin Ch
- SportsUsain Bolt Stripped Of Gold Medal As A Result Of Doping Case Involving TeammateOne of Bolt's 9 gold medals will be taken back.By Kyle Rooney