donkey kong
- MoviesSeth Rogen Calls Live-Action Super Mario One Of The "Worst Films Ever Made"Seth Rogen is voicing Donkey Kong in the new Super Mario movie and promises this version is better than the 1993 live-action film. By Precious Gibson
- Music"Pokemon" & "Fortnite" Reign Supreme Among Music's Most-Referenced GamesYellow Ferrari like Pikachu.By Mitch Findlay
- LifeSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate To Feature Isabelle From Animal CrossingSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives in December.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentNES Classic & SNES Restock Hits Store Shelves This JuneSupply meets demand. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The King of Kong" Star Gamer Billy Mitchell Stripped Of World Record & BannedThey say cheaters never win. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentThe 10 Best Nostalgic Games Included With The SNES Classic EditionA link to the past, you could say.By Karlton Jahmal