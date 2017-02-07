Donald Trump diss track
- NewsIce Cube Attacks Donald Trump In "Arrest The President"Ice Cube doesn't hold back in his new song.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Turned Into Donald Trump Roast By SNLSaturday Night Live clowns Donald Trump on a remake of Drake's "God's Plan."By Alex Zidel
- MusicPusha T Calls Out Rapper Claiming To Be Signed To G.O.O.D. MusicPusha T says he doesn't know the rapper that claims to be signed to G.O.O.D. Music & released the Donald Trump diss record.By hnhh
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Did Not Produce Trump Diss RecordKing Myers and Kanye West appear to be at odds with each other over a production credit.By hnhh