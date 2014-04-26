donald sterling
- SportsCharles Oakley Compares Knicks Owner James Dolan To Donald SterlingThe beef that just won’t die.By hnhh
- NewsLupe Fiasco Compares Justin Bieber To Donald SterlingWhen MTV asks Lupe Fiasco about the recent footage that's surfaced of Justin Bieber using racial slurs, he responds by comparing him to Donald Sterling.By Patrick Lyons
- Interviews50 Cent "Couldn't Get Past" The Thought That Donald Sterling's Girlfriend "Betrayed" Him50 Cent shares his thoughts on the Donald Sterling controversy, indicating that he feels the former Clippers owner was betrayed by his girlfriend.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPolitically CorrectKurupt goes in over "Started From The Bottom" for "Politically Correct."By Rose Lilah
- Interviews2 Chainz Speaks On Donald Sterling Controversy2 Chainz offers his opinion Donald Sterling's racist comments.By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsMeek Mill Speaks On Donald Sterling & Philadelphia Police CaseMeek Mill discusses his lawsuit against the Philadelphia police force, Donald Sterling, and racism in America.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPull Your Pants UpFYUTCH tackles some big issues in his new song "Pull Your Pants Up."By Rose Lilah
- SportsDissecting Donald Sterling's Racist TendenciesWhile we waited yesterday for the NBA conference, specifically, Adam Silver, to announce what would be Donald Sterling's punishment for his reprehensible racist remarks, we decided to examine just how deep-rooted his hatred is. This may not come as a surprise.By hnhh
- NewsDonald Sterling: Racist MuthafuckaPlies goes in against Donald Sterling on the aptly-titled "Donald Sterling: Racist Muthafucka."By Rose Lilah
- NewsLil Wayne Responds To Donald Sterling's Racist RemarksLil Wayne says that if he was Clippers fan, he wouldn't be one anymore, in a new vlog addressing Donald Sterlings' racist comments.By Rose Lilah
- NewsSteve Stoute Advocates For Boycott Of Los Angeles ClippersSteve Stoute speaks out against Donald Sterling and encourages people to boycott the L.A. Clippers.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLil Wayne's Video Response To Donald SterlingLil Wayne records a short, tempered response to Clippers owner Donald Sterling's racist comments.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsGame Launches #EmptySeatCampaign Against Clippers Owner Donald SterlingGame is the latest rapper to respond to Donald Sterling's racist comments. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsSnoop Dogg Curses Out Donald Sterling: "You Racist Piece Of Shit"Snoop Dogg goes in on Donald Sterling, after the L.A. Clippers owner's racist remarks were caught on tape.By Trevor Smith
- NewsMeek Mill Blasts Donald Sterling, Calls Him "The Definition Of Racism"Meek Mill put L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling on blast, and took the city of Las Vegas to task on Twitter today.By Trevor Smith