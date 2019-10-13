Dolittle
- Movies"Bad Boys For Life" Wins Box Office Battle Over "1917" & "Dolittle"Bad Boys ruled the box office.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRobert Downey Jr. Talks "Dolittle," "Iron Man," & More On The Joe Rogan ExperienceRobert Downey Jr. & Joe Rogan get introspective on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesRobert Downey Jr. On Returning To MCU: "Yeah, Anything Could Happen"Robert Downey Jr. may not be done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.By Cole Blake
- MoviesRobert Downey Jr.'s Shares Trailer For Upcoming Film "Dolittle""Dolittle" now has an official trailer.By Cole Blake
- MoviesRobert Downey Jr.'s First Film Since "Avengers: Endgame" Gets Official PosterRobert Downey Jr.'s return to the big screen is almost here.By Cole Blake