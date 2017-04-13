Dodge
- MusicT.I.'s Sister Precious Harris' Car Accident Caused By Asthma AttackThe details concerning Precious Harris' car accident have been unearthed.By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset Shares Photos Of His Injuries & Car After Crash, Thanks God For Saving HimOffset got seriously lucky he wasn't more seriously hurt. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicQuavo & Takeoff Buy YRN Lingo New Dodge Challenger For His 21st BirthdayQuavo & Takeoff purchase their homie YRN Lingo a new whip for his 21st birthday.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWiz Khalifa Receives 2017 Dodge Charger For Free Thanks To Success Of “See You Again”Dodge just gave Wiz Khalifa a brand new 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat...for free.By Kevin Goddard