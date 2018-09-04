Doctur Dot
- MusicEarthGang Reveal New Album Title On The Breakfast ClubEarthGang open up about getting kicked out of school, meeting J. Cole, and why people need to put some respect on Big Boi's name. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWowgr8 Clears The Air Over Alleged J. Cole DissFollowing a few misinterpreted bars, Wowgr8 of EarthGang comes forward to clear the air about his perceived J. Cole "diss."By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsEarthGang "Mirrorland" ReviewMagical realism and Atlanta soul. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEarthGang Takes Listeners On A Trip Down The "Avenue"TrippyBy Karlton Jahmal
- NewsEarthGang Foreshadow Groovy Dominion On "Ready To Die"The road to "MirrorLand" is paved with ominous forewarnings. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEarthGang Confirms "MirrorLand" Is Coming In SeptemberEarthGang's "MirrorLand" is finally upon us. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEarthGang Declare "Mirrorland Season" Is Upon UsThe road to EarthGang's "Mirrorland" reaches a new landmark. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEarthGang & Kenny Beats Channel Neptunes Vibes On "The Cave" FreestyleEarthGang put in work over a Kenny Beats banger.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEarthGang's Doctur Dot Blames Dreamville's Parent Label For "Mirrorland" HoldupA little big misunderstanding erupts on Doctur Dot's Instagram.By Devin Ch
- MusicEarthGang Tease New "Mirrorland" Single Dropping Next WeekThe road to "Mirrorland" is about to begin.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDreamville Rallies Around Tory Lanez' Challenge: JID, EarthGang, Cozz, & MoreUnder siege, the Dreamville camp stands united.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEarthGang Share Young Thug's Verse On "Mirrorland:" Listen"Prada U" is the banger EarthGang promised back in November.By Devin Ch
- MusicEarthGang Somehow Convinces J. Cole To Make It Rain At Strip ClubThe wisdom of Venus and Doc knows no boundaries. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEarthGang & Young Thug Have A Banger On The WayFrom GTA-fuelled sleepovers to crafting blammers. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEarthGang Invite Artists To Design The "MirrorLand" CoverEarthGang are in the process of bringing "MirrorLand" to life. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEarthGang Live Through Music: Spillage Village, Jamming With Mac Miller, & J. Cole's Psychic PredictionsINTERVIEW: From pioneering the Spillage Village movement, to GTA-fuelled sleepovers with Young Thug, to making music with Mac Miller, EarthGang have forged a marvelous path. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEarthGang Bring Electricity & Soul To The Booth On "Up"Get a taste of EarthGang's Mirrorland with new single "Up."By Mitch Findlay