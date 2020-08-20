Doctor Dre
Pop Culture
Doctor Dre, Yo! MTV Raps Host, Asks For Help After His Leg Is Amputated
Doctor Dre, the legendary radio host and host of Yo! MTV Raps, had his leg amputated because of diabetes and is asking for donations to cover the hospital fees.
By
Alex Zidel
Aug 20, 2020
