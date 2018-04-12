distraught
- SportsAlbert Almora Jr. Brought To Tears After Hitting Little Girl With Foul BallThe girl is reportedly doing okay after the incident.ByAlexander Cole3.3K Views
- EntertainmentJustin Bieber Appears Distraught After Selena Gomez Suffers "Breakdown"Justin Bieber was comforted by friends as he left church.ByAlex Zidel38.4K Views
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's New Mugshot Is Just As Sad As The Last OneBill Cosby still can't find it in himself to look at the camera.ByAlex Zidel11.8K Views
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Reportedly Devastated By Tristan’s Cheating ScandalA source says the Kardashians "absolutely believes it's in Khloe's best interest to end the relationship."ByKevin Goddard11.6K Views