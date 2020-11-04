Disabled Community
- MusicLogic Brings Disabled Fan On Stage After Teen Was Being Bothered By Crowd“He couldn't see and motherf*ckers were all around him, f*ckin' with him," Logic said during the show.By Erika Marie
- NewsJoey Bada$$ Questions Why Lizzo Apologized Over "GRRRLS" Backlash: "Generation Is Too Soft"Lizzo faced pushback from the disabled community for using the word "spaz" on "GRRRLS," and Joey says he's "never apologizing to white America."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLizzo Apologizes, Changes Lyrics To "GRRRLS" After Being Accused Of Using Ableist SlurHer track went viral after members of the disabled community claimed she used an offensive word. She vows to change the lyrics.By Erika Marie
- MoviesWarner Bros. Apologizes To Disability Community Over "The Witches" RemakePeople complained that the film associated physical abnormalities with something "evil" or monstrous.By Erika Marie