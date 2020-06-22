Dior x Air Jordan 1
- SneakersBillie Eilish Livid After Puppy Destroys Rare Sneaker CollectionBillie Eilish goes nuts after finding out that her dog ruined some of her most valuable sneakers, including the Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaboration, unreleased Yeezys, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Sneakers1,800 Dior x Air Jordans Amongst Fake Sneakers Seized In Customs Border BustU.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stationed in Texas recently seized a shipment of $4.3 million in fake sneakers headed for Mexico, amongst those being 1,800 Dior x Air Jordan 1s.
By Keenan Higgins
- SneakersOffset Flexes Off-White & Dior Air Jordan Collabs On IGOffset is always out here making sneakerheads jealous.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersDior x Air Jordan 1 Collab Led To Millions Of Swift LsOver 5 million people signed up to try and buy the Dior x Air Jordan 1 collab.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersDior x Air Jordan 1 Collab Registration Opens, Sneakerheads ReactYou can now register to cop the Air Jordan 1 x Dior collaboration.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersDior x Air Jordan 1: New Release Details RevealedThe Dior x Air Jordan 1 is a shoe that fans have been waiting for, for a long time.By Alexander Cole