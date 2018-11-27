DiCaprio 2
- MusicJ.I.D. Celebrates 2 Years Of "DiCaprio 2"Two years removed from the release of "DiCaprio 2," J.I.D. took a moment to reflect on the project and the doors it opened. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersJ.I.D Celebrates Collection Of Gold & Platinum PlaquesJ.I.D takes a moment to reflect on his impressive collection of gold and platinum plaques. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersJ.I.D. & J. Cole's "Off Deez" Goes GoldDreamville's J.I.D. earns yet another "DiCaprio 2" plaque, this time for his zany J. Cole collaboration "Off Deez." By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersJ.I.D. Celebrates "151 Rum" Going GoldJ.I.D. reflects on securing his first gold plaque as a solo artist with "151 Rum." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ.I.D. Teases Future Moves On "DiCaprio 2" AnniversaryJ.I.D. looks back on his highly eventful year. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ.I.D. Brings Out J. Cole, Joey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg & More In NYCDoes J.I.D. put on the livest show in hip-hop? By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosJ.I.D. Grabs Ansel Elgort For "Off Da Zoinkys" Music VideoJ.I.D drops off the new video for "Off Da Zoinkys."By Aron A.
- MusicJ.I.D Chosen As BET's 2018 Rookie Of The YearJ.I.D gets his rightful recognition.By Aron A.
- MusicJID Explains What Makes "DiCaprio 2" 2018's Best Rap AlbumJ.I.D. makes his case for glory. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJID Shares His Top 5 Favorite Albums Of The YearJID shares a few of his personal favorites, reflects on Jay-Z's "What's Free," and more.By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentBreakout Artists Of 2018HNHH Presents the Breakout Artists List of 2018.By Aron A.
- NumbersJID Forced To Change "DiCaprio 2" Artwork, Resulting In Sales LossBand together to get the Dreamville rapper back on the charts. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ.I.D Has A No I.D. Collaboration Project In DevelopmentJ.I.D is scheming on 2019.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosJ.I.D & J. Cole Link Up For "Off Deez" Music VideoJ.I.D drops off the "Off Deez" music video with J. Cole.By Aron A.
- MusicJ.I.D Announces Dates For "Catch Me If You Can" TourJ.I.D is hitting the road next year!By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ.I.D & BJ The Chicago Kid Perform "Skrawberries" On "The Tonight Show"One time for Mac!By Karlton Jahmal
- ReviewsJID "DiCaprio 2" ReviewJID's "DiCaprio 2" reveals the scope of his potential. By Mitch Findlay
- BarsJID & A$AP Ferg's "Westbrook" May Cause Involuntary Mean-MuggingJID forsakes DiCaprio moniker in favor of "JID The Butcher."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJID Issues The Challenge: "We Competing With TDE"Dreamville Vs. TDE: who are you backing?By Mitch Findlay