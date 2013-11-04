depressed
- MusicJustin Bieber Is In Treatment For DepressionGet well soon, JB.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Dealing With Depression? “Wish I Was Still In Jail”Thugger looks to be dealing with some mental health issues at the moment.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Thug Shares Dejected Thoughts: "At War With Depression"Young Thug confides in his followers.By Alex Zidel
- FoodAnthony Bourdain Revealed His Depression On "Parts Unknown"Bourdain spoke about his depression candidly on his show. By Karlton Jahmal
- InterviewsKendrick Lamar Talks New Album With Devi DevKendrick Lamar chops it up with Devi Dev in Houston.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsKevin Gates Elaborates On His Depression & More With Damon CampbellKevin Gates chops it up with Damon Campbell.By Rose Lilah
- NewsHopsin Goes On Twitter Rant, Calls Out Fans, "Knock Madness" Tour & FameHopsin voices his displeasure at being in the spotlight, and wants to stop touring for "Knock Madness."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDanny Brown Goes On Bleak Twitter RantDanny Brown went on a depressing Twitter rant today, calling out industry fakes.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChildish Gambino Talks Instagram Posts, Being "Depressed", & Relationship With Jhene AikoChildish Gambino talks about his recent Instagram posts, being"depressed", and his current relationship with Jhene Aiko on the Juan Epstein show.By Kevin Goddard