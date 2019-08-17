democratic primary
- PoliticsPete Buttigieg Drops Out Of Presidential RacePete Buttigieg leaves the Democratic primary.By Milca P.
- PoliticsFlavor Flav Denounces Bernie Sanders' "Fake Revolution"Flavor Flav is upset with Bernie Sanders and Chuck D using the Public Enemy name without his consent.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Clowns Cory Booker For Dropping Out Of Democratic Presidential RaceCory Booker is no longer running for President.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsObama Reportedly Concerned Joe Biden Might "Embarrass Himself" On Campaign TrailObama is trying to prevent the former VP from fumbling the bag.By Aron A.